COLUMN: 'Games must go on' spiel grows weaker by the day

The regime in Beijing is enslaving Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang province, crushing dissent in Hong Kong, threatening neighboring Taiwan, and was accused recently of “disappearing” tennis star Peng Shuai after she made a sexual assault allegation against a close ally of President Xi Jinping.

Worse, perhaps, the IOC's involvement has resembled nothing more than the lookout on the crimes-in-progress. They don't see any abuse and sure won't talk about it. If anything, the swells in charge and the corporate sponsors who line their pockets have stayed silent and even gone out of their way to help paper over those transgressions — with predictable results.

Six weeks ago, the Biden administration had seen and heard enough to cancel plans to send U.S. diplomats, a move mirrored by several nations since. Not long after that, the NHL cited uncertainty caused by the pandemic to hold back all of its players from the hockey tournament. Earlier this week, NBC said it won't be sending announcing teams to China, citing the same safety concerns raised when the network pulled most of its broadcasters from the Tokyo Games.