COLUMN: Just six Cup playoff spots remain for 20 drivers

Elliott is the reigning series champion. And while his 2021 performance hasn’t quite been to that level yet, he’s still been plenty good. He sits seventh in points with five top 10s and is the only Hendrick Motorsports driver not to win. The good news? Several road courses are coming up.

Harvick won a season-high nine races last season before a late collapse cost him his second championship. While his three Stewart-Haas teammates have fallen off a cliff in 2021, Harvick’s decline has been much less steep. He’s still performing well and sits eighth in the standings.

So, where does that leave us? With more than 15 drivers realistically vying for three spots.

Austin Dillon is in by far the best shape, sitting 11th in the standings with a 57-point cushion over the cutline. He isn’t a weekly threat to win, but is pretty consistent and will have chances.

From there, it’s anyone’s guess who could get the last two spots.

Right now, they are occupied by Chris Buescher and at Matt DiBenedetto. Buescher has been consistent with flashes of speed while DiBenedetto has recovered from a brutal start to the season with several good finishes to claw his way back into the conversation after a 2020 berth.