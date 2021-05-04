COLUMN: Just six Cup playoff spots remain for 20 drivers

Just 11 races into the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season, 10 drivers already have won a race to tentatively earn a playoff berth.
That leaves 20 other drivers to scramble for the remaining six spots either via a win or points accumulation over the next 15 races, making them the highest-demand playoff spots ever.
Ten winners in 11 races is more than any other season since the current postseason format was implemented, surpassing nine winners through 11 events from its inaugural season in 2014. The 2015 and 2017 seasons saw eight winners in 11 races, 2020 had seven, and 2016, 2018 and 2019 had just six winners through 11 chances.
Those who have set themselves up for a playoff berth so far include Michael McDowell, Christopher Bell, William Byron, Kyle Larson, Martin Truex Jr. (the only two-time winner), Ryan Blaney, Joey Logano, Alex Bowman, Brad Keselowski and Kyle Busch.
And as you might notice, several big names currently are absent from that list. Most notably, they are Denny Hamlin, Chase Elliott and Kevin Harvick.
But in reality, those three guys are locks, too.
Hamlin has led the points standings since the second week of the season and has just one finish worse than 12th. He’s going to win, and probably soon. Even if he somehow fails to do so, if he stays atop the standings, he’ll get in anyway. The regular season points champion earns a playoff berth no matter what.
Elliott is the reigning series champion. And while his 2021 performance hasn’t quite been to that level yet, he’s still been plenty good. He sits seventh in points with five top 10s and is the only Hendrick Motorsports driver not to win. The good news? Several road courses are coming up.
Harvick won a season-high nine races last season before a late collapse cost him his second championship. While his three Stewart-Haas teammates have fallen off a cliff in 2021, Harvick’s decline has been much less steep. He’s still performing well and sits eighth in the standings.
So, where does that leave us? With more than 15 drivers realistically vying for three spots.
Austin Dillon is in by far the best shape, sitting 11th in the standings with a 57-point cushion over the cutline. He isn’t a weekly threat to win, but is pretty consistent and will have chances.
From there, it’s anyone’s guess who could get the last two spots.
Right now, they are occupied by Chris Buescher and at Matt DiBenedetto. Buescher has been consistent with flashes of speed while DiBenedetto has recovered from a brutal start to the season with several good finishes to claw his way back into the conversation after a 2020 berth.
Behind them is Kurt Busch, the 2004 series champion who leads the way for an off-pace Chip Ganassi Racing contingent. He has eight straight finishes outside the top 10 at the moment.
Tyler Reddick in 18th has followed a similar path to DiBenedetto, recovering from a terrible first few weeks to put together some solid runs and at least be in the picture.
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. finished 18th or better in the first nine races and has spent six total weeks inside the top 16 in points, but two straight finishes outside the top 30 have dropped him back. With a 13-point advantage over 20th place, he might be the realistic cutoff for those who still can earn a playoff berth on points.
Occupying spots 20-25 in the standings are Ryan Newman, Bubba Wallace, Daniel Suarez, Ryan Preece, Ross Chastain and Cole Custer. These guys have each had their moments in 2021, but have not found nearly enough consistency. Opportunities to win are limited, but they’re capable.
Chase Briscoe, Erik Jones and Aric Almirola have struggled even more. Briscoe’s rookie season has not yet launched, while Jones has been uneven in his first year with Richard Petty Motorsports and Almirola has led the charge down the standings for the SHR brigade.
Anthony Alfredo and Corey LaJoie round out the top 30, the cutoff point for playoff eligibility. Alfredo, a rookie, has been well off his Front Row Motorsports teammate McDowell while LaJoie’s Spire Motorsports contingent remains in the buildup phase in his first season with the team. Their only shot to win will be the regular season finale at Daytona International Speedway.
Below them, only Quin Houff and Josh Bilicki are in the equation, but it would take something crazy for them to first crack the top 30 and then score a win at Daytona.
It’s been a season of parity so far, and a whole crop of Cup contenders hope that will continue.
