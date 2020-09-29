COLUMN: Kurt Busch win puts other drivers on hot seat

Kurt Busch’s win Sunday night at Las Vegas Motor Speedway was the biggest moment of the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs so far.

The 2004 champion usually is good for a win or two at this stage of his career, and he waited until one of the best possible moments to pounce. Opening the Round of 12’s three-race series with a win locks him into the penultimate round of the postseason, a place many may not have predicted him to be.

After reseeding following the end of the first round at Bristol, Busch entered Las Vegas shotgun on the remaining 12-man playoff field, four points below the cutline. Now, the pressure is off as the series turns to two of its wildest tracks in Talladega Superspeedway and the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval.

It’s the best possible news for Busch, who used pit strategy with crew chief Matt McCall to get out front and stay there, but potentially very bad news for nine other drivers.

Along with the locked-in Busch, points leader Kevin Harvick and second-place Denny Hamlin are very likely to advance on points. But nobody else is safe.