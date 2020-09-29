COLUMN: Kurt Busch win puts other drivers on hot seat

Kurt Busch’s win Sunday night at Las Vegas Motor Speedway was the biggest moment of the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs so far.
The 2004 champion usually is good for a win or two at this stage of his career, and he waited until one of the best possible moments to pounce. Opening the Round of 12’s three-race series with a win locks him into the penultimate round of the postseason, a place many may not have predicted him to be.
After reseeding following the end of the first round at Bristol, Busch entered Las Vegas shotgun on the remaining 12-man playoff field, four points below the cutline. Now, the pressure is off as the series turns to two of its wildest tracks in Talladega Superspeedway and the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval.
It’s the best possible news for Busch, who used pit strategy with crew chief Matt McCall to get out front and stay there, but potentially very bad news for nine other drivers.
Along with the locked-in Busch, points leader Kevin Harvick and second-place Denny Hamlin are very likely to advance on points. But nobody else is safe.
Third-place Brad Keselowski is a distant 42 points behind Hamlin and just 16 points above the cutline. Martin Truex Jr. is a single marker behind Keselowski, Logano is four more behind that, Elliott is a lone point behind Logano, and Alex Bowman — currently the last driver in position to advance — is one more point behind Elliott.
Below the cutline by nine points is Kurt’s younger brother Kyle Busch. Clint Bowyer is 20 points in the hole, Aric Almirola is 27 behind, and Austin Dillon, who had overheating problems in Vegas, is in serious trouble at 32 points beneath the cutline.
Talladega is wild and unpredictable on its calmest of days, but for the aforementioned nine drivers, it will be 500 miles of nerve-wracking, close-quarters racing that could advance them with a win, keep them in contention, or leave them with a wrecked race car and hopeless points situation. And all three of those scenarios are equally likely at the 2.66-mile tri-oval.
And none of them are going to want to be in a must-win situation at Charlotte either, save for maybe Elliott or Truex. Those two are the class of the road course field most of the time while everyone else hopes for the best.
Kurt Busch, the Vegas native, gambled to win in the desert. He hit the jackpot.
Everyone else is headed to the roulette wheel.
Justin Epley is a sports writer for The News Herald. He can be reached at jepley@morganton.com.
