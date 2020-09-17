COLUMN: Playoff drivers’ high hopes on thin ice at Bristol

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Just two weeks into the NASCAR Cup Series’ playoffs, several drivers who sported high hopes coming into this postseason are on thin ice headed into Bristol Motor Speedway’s first-round elimination race on Saturday night.

In particular, Ryan Blaney sits shotgun on the 16-man playoff field, 27 points behind the cutline. Essentially, that makes Bristol a must-win race for him after a pair of miserable runs at Darlington (including a penalty) and Richmond to start the postseason.

Now, Blaney’s track record at Bristol is a bit of a paradox. Some of the numbers say it’s a bad track for him, but other parts of the stat sheet show a different side of the story.

Blaney only has one top five and three top 10s in 10 Bristol starts, but he led 100 or more laps on three straight trips to Thunder Valley from 2018-19. He paced the field for 100 circuits in the spring of 2018 before being caught up in a wreck while leading. He suffered a similar fate this spring, leading 60 laps before crashing out of a top-five running spot.

In the fall of 2018 and spring of 2019, he led 121 laps and finished seventh and led 158 laps and finished fourth, respectively.

For Blaney, it’s part of a larger problem with an inability to seal the deal in his Cup career so far.