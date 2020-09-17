COLUMN: Playoff drivers’ high hopes on thin ice at Bristol

Just two weeks into the NASCAR Cup Series’ playoffs, several drivers who sported high hopes coming into this postseason are on thin ice headed into Bristol Motor Speedway’s first-round elimination race on Saturday night.
In particular, Ryan Blaney sits shotgun on the 16-man playoff field, 27 points behind the cutline. Essentially, that makes Bristol a must-win race for him after a pair of miserable runs at Darlington (including a penalty) and Richmond to start the postseason.
Now, Blaney’s track record at Bristol is a bit of a paradox. Some of the numbers say it’s a bad track for him, but other parts of the stat sheet show a different side of the story.
Blaney only has one top five and three top 10s in 10 Bristol starts, but he led 100 or more laps on three straight trips to Thunder Valley from 2018-19. He paced the field for 100 circuits in the spring of 2018 before being caught up in a wreck while leading. He suffered a similar fate this spring, leading 60 laps before crashing out of a top-five running spot.
In the fall of 2018 and spring of 2019, he led 121 laps and finished seventh and led 158 laps and finished fourth, respectively.
For Blaney, it’s part of a larger problem with an inability to seal the deal in his Cup career so far.
Another driver who couldn’t finish things off at Bristol last fall is in a similar predicament. Matt DiBenedetto stumbled into the playoffs and has maintained that form through two postseason races, leaving him 15th in the standings and 25 points away from advancing, just ahead of Blaney.
DiBenedetto was out front for 93 laps in last year’s night race, but late contact with the lapped car of Ryan Newman hindered the handling of DiBenedetto’s ride, helping Denny Hamlin catch and pass him for the win. Second still was the best finish of DiBenedetto’s career, but it was a devastating result for the driver who also picked up his first career top 10 at Bristol with underfunded BK Racing in 2016.
While DiBenedetto in theory upgraded from driving for Leavine Family Racing last year to Wood Brothers Racing this year — making him a satellite teammate of Team Penske driver Blaney — it translated to a setback at Bristol this spring when DiBenedetto’s Ford suffered mechanical woes and limped to a 31st-place finish.
Those two are joined below the cutline by 14th-place Cole Custer (eight points behind), a rookie who earned his first Cup win at Kentucky, and 13th-place William Byron (three), a third-year Hendrick Motorsports driver who finally grabbed his first win in the regular-season finale at Daytona.
Clint Bowyer currently occupies the 12th spot in the standings, the final one that would advance him to the second round of the playoffs. He has been hit-or-miss at Bristol over the years, but this spring brought a good result as he took advantage of others’ late misfortune to finish second.
It was the veteran’s fifth straight top 10 at Bristol for Stewart Haas Racing, and he’s accomplished that six times in seven BMS starts with SHR since joining the team in 2017 — good news for his playoff hopes.
Teammate Aric Almirola is four points ahead of Bowyer, tied for 10th with Kurt Busch — one of the all-time best at Bristol — and 11 markers behind Kyle Busch — another of Thunder Valley’s greats.
Eighth-place Alex Bowman is nine points ahead of Kyle Busch and 27 ahead of potential elimination, making him and Chase Elliott, Austin Dillon, Martin Truex Jr. and Joey Logano ahead of him fairly safe.
Kevin Harvick and Brad Keselowski already have locked themselves in with wins, and Denny Hamlin did so Saturday night at Richmond on points.
Justin Epley is a sports writer for The News Herald. He can be reached at jepley@morganton.com or 828-432-8943.
