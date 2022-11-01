COLUMN: Words don’t exist to fully explain Chastain’s Martinsville move — but here’s a try

OK, I had to come out of NASCAR column retirement for this one.

Whatever you want to call it — the “Hail Melon,” the “Walltermelon Crawl” or just plain crazy — Ross Chastain’s almost-unfathomable move Sunday at Martinsville Speedway was the Cup Series championship-chasing maneuver heard not just around the NASCAR world, but across the sports landscape and throughout social media and even into the edges of broader pop culture.

People who I talk racing with only once or twice a year — or, in some cases, not at all — were texting me and replying on Facebook talking about how cool the move was.

And that, undeniably, is a good thing for NASCAR. When is the last time you can remember anything at all from a race getting this much widespread and enthusiastic appeal?

I’ll turn 29 next month, which means I’ve been going to races for about 28 ½ years and watching NASCAR on TV or in the stands with both eyes wide open since before I was even able to write my name, much less a column like this, and I can’t remember anything in a race that stunned me more than Chastain’s move.

It was No. 1 on SportsCenter’s Top 10 — no small feat given how little attention the Worldwide Leader gives stock car racing these days — the videos on Twitter have received millions and millions of views and it was No. 1 trending on YouTube at one point.

Heck, there’s even a song about it now. It’s ... interesting.

But the move was somehow both mind-boggling and quintessential Ross Chastain at the same time.

I first started mentioning the Melon Man in these columns in mid-2018, a few months before Chastain got his big break with Chip Ganassi in the Xfinity Series. This was while he was still piling up super-solid results in not-so-great equipment in that series.

Chastain kept getting ink from me when he broke through for his first Xfinity win later that year and throughout 2019 and 2020 when he claimed more wins in both the Xfinity Series with Kaulig Racing and the Truck Series with Niece Motorsports in a near-championship effort, along with remarkable runs in the Cup Series in bottom-of-the-barrel cars, which he took top 20s, 15s and even a top 10.

All along the way, Chastain was getting more out of his equipment than people expected and more than what his teammates were able to do in the same cars.

Finally, a quality Cup ride came calling last season with Ganassi, and Chastain was able to get his feet wet with a true full-time Cup effort and some really good finishes.

Then, Ganassi sold out to Trackhouse Racing and Chastain was on the move again, sort of. Trackhouse wasn’t great in its first season in 2021, so with the expansion to two cars and the introduction of the Next Gen car, we didn’t really know what to expect.

It sure didn’t take us long to find out.

Suddenly emboldened by race-winning speed nearly every weekend, Chastain cranked it up a notch and won twice in quick succession at Circuit of The Americas after a last-lap shoving match with A.J. Allmendinger and at Talladega Superspeedway as the Red Sea parted in front of him. But he also ruffled some feathers, still trying to be the Same Old Ross who had to get every ounce out of his equipment, even though he was running for wins and top fives in Cup now.

I’ve lost track of how many times he’s gone three- or four-wide on restarts this season, and who could forget his not-specifically-illegal-but-not-exactly-NASCAR-approved shortcut at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course?

This is a driver who will try anything once and try it several times if it’ll work.

And it has worked, even as Chastain toned down the aggression for the tail-end of the regular season and first few weeks of the playoffs.

Because of that, he’s racing for a Cup title this weekend at Phoenix Racing.

But not without the help of one more — the ultimate — will-it-work move.

Whether it was Carl Edwards at Kansas Speedway in 2008 or Kyle Larson at Darlington Raceway last year — even though Larson seems willing to forget that he tried it so that he can criticize it this time around — we’ve seen drivers try to use the wall to get around a turn faster, but it just hasn’t worked.

This time, it just did.

Chastain’s wall-riding rocket around turns 3 and 4 at Martinsville on Sunday didn’t look real. It didn’t seem possible. It was hilarious and exhilarating, even to the competitors who watched in disbelief as he passed them with a lap that somehow both was faster than the track record and destroyed a race car.

Not only did Chastain get the two points he needed to advance to the final round of the playoffs, he went from 10th to fifth — fourth after Brad Keselowski’s disqualification — and even passed Denny Hamlin, the driver he was battling for the final spot, to go from a seemingly hopeless situation on the backstretch to a four-point cushion at the finish line.

It was effective. It was wild. It was defiant. It was crazy. It was great. It just got the job done.

It was Ross Chastain.