Crawdads blank Dash, split 6-game series

WINSTON-SALEM — Four pitchers combined on a four-hit shutout as the Hickory Crawdads left town with a 4-0 road win over the Winston-Salem Dash on Sunday to split the teams’ six-game series.

Ronny Henriquez started on the mound for Hickory (10-14 High-A East) and struck out eight without a walk in six shutout innings. He allowed just two hits in collecting his first win of the season.

In relief, the Crawdads got quality work from the trio of Jean Casanova (IP, 2 K), Triston Polley (IP, H, BB, 3 K) and Nick Starr (IP, H, 2 BB).

David Garcia led the Crawdads at the plate, posting three hits including his fourth double of the year and scoring a run. Pedro Gonzalez added two singles and a pair of RBIs, Kole Enright doubled and drove in one and Jake Guenther singled, walked and scored a run. Hickory’s Ryan Anderson and Jose Acosta added a run each.

Hickory stays on the road this week with a six-game set at Aberdeen (Md.) starting today.