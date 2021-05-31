 Skip to main content
Crawdads blank Dash, split 6-game series
Minor league baseball brief

Crawdads blank Dash, split 6-game series

WINSTON-SALEM — Four pitchers combined on a four-hit shutout as the Hickory Crawdads left town with a 4-0 road win over the Winston-Salem Dash on Sunday to split the teams’ six-game series.

Ronny Henriquez started on the mound for Hickory (10-14 High-A East) and struck out eight without a walk in six shutout innings. He allowed just two hits in collecting his first win of the season.

In relief, the Crawdads got quality work from the trio of Jean Casanova (IP, 2 K), Triston Polley (IP, H, BB, 3 K) and Nick Starr (IP, H, 2 BB).

David Garcia led the Crawdads at the plate, posting three hits including his fourth double of the year and scoring a run. Pedro Gonzalez added two singles and a pair of RBIs, Kole Enright doubled and drove in one and Jake Guenther singled, walked and scored a run. Hickory’s Ryan Anderson and Jose Acosta added a run each.

Hickory stays on the road this week with a six-game set at Aberdeen (Md.) starting today.

BJ Emmons, Sage Surratt sign with NFL teams
BJ Emmons, Sage Surratt sign with NFL teams

The 2021 NFL draft was one to remember for area football players, as Maiden High graduate Caleb Farley was selected by the Tennessee Titans in the first round, former Hickory High and South Caldwell High standout Landon Dickerson was taken by the Philadelphia Eagles in the second round and East Lincoln High alumnus Chazz Surratt was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in the third round.

Crawdads drop home opener to Winston-Salem

A crowd of 1,573 returned to L.P. Frans Stadium Tuesday night for the Hickory Crawdads’ first home game since the South Atlantic League Championship Series in September 2019. With the message board in right-center regaled in bright red letters saying “Welcome Home,” the energetic crowd returned to welcome to the players as the Crawdads took the field.

