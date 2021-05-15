 Skip to main content
Crawdads drop two straight to Winston-Salem
Minor league baseball

Crawdads drop two straight to Winston-Salem

051621-mnh-sports-bbm-crawdads-thufri-p1

Hickory Crawdads’ Kole Enright waits for a pitch during a home game at L.P. Frans Stadium in this June 2019 file photo.

 Rusty Jones, The News Herald

HICKORY — The Hickory Crawdads dropped games three and four of a six-game High-A East League home series versus the Winston-Salem Dash, losing 2-1 late Thursday and 8-4 on Friday at L.P. Frans Stadium.

The teams played again late Saturday and wrap up the series today at 3 p.m.

Hickory (4-6) never led in either contest, scoring all four of its runs Friday in the bottom of the seventh after trailing 7-0. Crawdads second-year left fielder Kole Enright doubled, walked twice and scored a run and first baseman Scott Kapers doubled, walked, scored and drove in a run. Miguel Aparicio doubled, drove in a pair and added a run.

Chris Seise also hit safely and drove in a run, and David Garcia scored once.

Grant Wolfram (3 2/3 IP, 8 H, 7 ER, 4 K) started and allowed two homers before being pulled after a rough outing. Reliever Zak Kent then steadied the ship, allowing two hits and a walk in 3 2/3 scoreless innings of work.

Late Thursday, Seise had two hits and scored Hickory’s only run with Garcia providing the RBI on a single. Jonathan Ornelas also singled for Hickory, and reliever Grant Anderson (3 IP, ER, 5 K) took the hard-luck loss.

