Crawdads edge Bowling Green 1-0, snap skid

HICKORY — After a high-scoring game to open the series between the Bowling Green Hot Rods and host Hickory on Tuesday, a 25-foot bunt supported a tightrope pitching performance by the Crawdads in a 1-0 win Wednesday at L.P. Frans Stadium.

The victory evened the six-game series at one apiece and ended an eight-game losing streak by Hickory against the defending league champions stretching back to last June.

Wednesday’s outcome contrasted the football-like 14-7 victory by the Hot Rods the previous night in a contest during which they placed 26 on base and scored in seven of the nine innings. Bowling Green had 12 runners reach on Wednesday and placed the Crawdads' hurlers on defense much of the day.

The game started ominously for the Crawdads (3-2) and starting pitcher Ben Anderson, who retired the first two batters, but then walked the bases loaded. Working through 25 pitches in the inning, he was able to work out of the jam by striking out Osleivis Basabe.

Anderson worked into two-out trouble again in the second when Garrett Hiott doubled, but the scoring chance was wasted as Alika Williams bounced out to short.

Bowling Green (4-1) earned a walk with one out in the third, but Triston Polley entered in relief and ended the threat by striking out Heriberto Hernandez. In the fourth, Bowling Green had a walk and a single, but Ronny Simon was thrown out trying to go from first to third on the hit.

The Crawdads missed their own chance to score in the second when they loaded the bases, but Randy Florentino’s lazy fly to center stranded all three to end the threat.

The game’s only run came in the sixth, which started with a leadoff walk by Graeme Stinson to Hickory's Evan Carter. Stinson struck out the next hitter, Aaron Zavala, but Carter was able to steal second on the final strike and advanced to third when Matthew Dyer’s throw to second skipped away. After a strikeout and a walk, Keyber Rodriguez laid down a bunt up the third-base line and was able to beat out a throw to first from the catcher Dyer with Carter scampering home for the run.

Bowling Green countered in the seventh by loading the bases on three infield hits with two outs. However, Marc Church struck out Dyer to kill the rally.

The Hot Rods were able to maneuver a runner to third with two outs in the ninth, but Eudrys Manon induced a groundout to second from Williams to end the game. Polley (1-1) was the winning pitcher, while Manon notched his second save.