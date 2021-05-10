Crawdads return home with 3-3 record after loss

GREENSBORO — The Hickory Crawdads finished off a six-game series in Greensboro with a loss on Sunday.
The Crawdads could manage only a single run against the Grasshoppers, dropping the series finale by a 7-1 score. Pitcher Ronny Henriquez took the loss of the Crawdads. Hickory outfielder Pedro Gonzalez scored the team’s run and catcher Scott Kapers had the RBI. The Crawdads managed four hits and two errors in the loss.
The Crawdads will look to improve on those numbers as they start a six-game series against the Winston-Salem Dash on Tuesday in Hickory.
The Crawdads split the week-long, six-game series at Greensboro. It was a tough week at the plate for Hickory, which hit only .157 in six games — 11th out of 12 teams — and struck out 68 times, the third most in the High-A East.
However, the Crawdads clubbed six homers, which is tied for third in the league. First baseman Blaine Crim has been immune to the team-wide slump, as he leads the league with three homers and hit .364 (8-for-22) with a 1.280 OPS last week.
Reliever Grant Anderson has started well, striking out seven over 4 2/3 innings in two games with no runs allowed. As a staff, the Crawdads are attacking the strike zone, posting the third fewest walks in the league during the week. (22 in 52 1/3 IP). Like the Dash, the Crawdads pitching staff is getting limited work, after missing a season. Only one starter made it through four innings last week and just three of the six starters hit the 60-pitch mark.
Hickory added two players to the roster announced as the team broke spring training camp in Arizona. Isaias Quiroz was added to the club as a third catcher and Frainyer Chavez (22nd-round pick in 2018) was added as an infielder. Chavez will likely be used in a utility role, as he has the ability to play three of the four infield positions. Both were with Hickory in 2019 at the Low-A level. This is Quiroz’s third trip to Hickory, as he also played with the team in 2017.
Winston-Salem lost its first three against the Rome (Ga.) Braves before salvaging two of the last three in the series. The Dash scored two in the bottom of the 10th to pass the Braves in the finale.
With the lost 2020 season, expect both sides to limit pitchers early.