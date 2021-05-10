Crawdads return home with 3-3 record after loss

GREENSBORO — The Hickory Crawdads finished off a six-game series in Greensboro with a loss on Sunday.

The Crawdads could manage only a single run against the Grasshoppers, dropping the series finale by a 7-1 score. Pitcher Ronny Henriquez took the loss of the Crawdads. Hickory outfielder Pedro Gonzalez scored the team’s run and catcher Scott Kapers had the RBI. The Crawdads managed four hits and two errors in the loss.

The Crawdads will look to improve on those numbers as they start a six-game series against the Winston-Salem Dash on Tuesday in Hickory.

The Crawdads split the week-long, six-game series at Greensboro. It was a tough week at the plate for Hickory, which hit only .157 in six games — 11th out of 12 teams — and struck out 68 times, the third most in the High-A East.

However, the Crawdads clubbed six homers, which is tied for third in the league. First baseman Blaine Crim has been immune to the team-wide slump, as he leads the league with three homers and hit .364 (8-for-22) with a 1.280 OPS last week.