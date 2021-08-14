Crawdads roll in game two for split vs. Rome

HICKORY — The Hickory Crawdads blanked the Rome (Ga.) Braves in the second game of Friday’s seven-inning home doubleheader, 11-0, after dropping the first game by a score of 5-4 in eight innings.
The teams played two after Thursday’s game at L.P. Frans Stadium was rained out.
The Crawdads (40-47 High-A East League) put up three in the second inning of game two and never looked back. David Garcia and Jake Guenther both singled before Jared Walker sent a home run to right-centerfield for all the offense Hickory would need.
Pedro Gonzalez homered to left in the fourth to tack on two more runs, and the bats erupted in the fifth for six runs to give the ’Dads an 11-0 advantage.
Garcia (double, two runs, two RBIs), Walker (walk, two runs, three RBIs, SB) and Guenther (three runs, RBI) each finished with two hits, as did Ezequiel Duran (rum, RBI).
On the mound for the Crawdads, Avery Weems dazzled in 5 2/3 innings. He shutout the Braves, giving up four hits, walking none and striking out nine.
In the first game, the ‘Dads got a run across in the first to take the lead as Trevor Hauver singled to center and later scored on a Garcia base hit.
Rome scored two runs in the second and one in the third to take a two-run lead.
The Crawdads chipped away in the sixth, cutting the deficit to a run as Duran homered to left. The homer was his third since joining the team at the end of July.
Hickory then tied things up in the bottom of the seventh on a homer by Guenther, his seventh on the season, before Rome scored two in the top of the eighth to take the lead for good.
Ben Anderson (2 2/3 IP, 2 ER, 3 K) started on the mound for Hickory before Jesus Linarez (3 1/3, 2 K) and Joe Corbett (2 IP, ER, 4 K) pitched in relief, with Corbett taking the loss.
The game two setback dropped Hickory to a miserable 8-18 in one-run games this season and marked their second straight loss to Rome by a single run.
The teams, which had split the first four games of the weeklong series, were back at it late Saturday and wrap it up today at 3 p.m.