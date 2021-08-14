Crawdads roll in game two for split vs. Rome

HICKORY — The Hickory Crawdads blanked the Rome (Ga.) Braves in the second game of Friday’s seven-inning home doubleheader, 11-0, after dropping the first game by a score of 5-4 in eight innings.

The teams played two after Thursday’s game at L.P. Frans Stadium was rained out.

The Crawdads (40-47 High-A East League) put up three in the second inning of game two and never looked back. David Garcia and Jake Guenther both singled before Jared Walker sent a home run to right-centerfield for all the offense Hickory would need.

Pedro Gonzalez homered to left in the fourth to tack on two more runs, and the bats erupted in the fifth for six runs to give the ’Dads an 11-0 advantage.

Garcia (double, two runs, two RBIs), Walker (walk, two runs, three RBIs, SB) and Guenther (three runs, RBI) each finished with two hits, as did Ezequiel Duran (rum, RBI).

On the mound for the Crawdads, Avery Weems dazzled in 5 2/3 innings. He shutout the Braves, giving up four hits, walking none and striking out nine.

In the first game, the ‘Dads got a run across in the first to take the lead as Trevor Hauver singled to center and later scored on a Garcia base hit.