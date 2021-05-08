 Skip to main content
Crawdads split 1st 4 games vs. Grasshoppers
Minor league baseball

Crawdads split 1st 4 games vs. Grasshoppers

  • Updated
GREENSBORO — The Hickory Crawdads have split the first four games of their inaugural season in the High-A East league after defeating the host Greensboro Grasshoppers 8-4 on Friday following losses Wednesday (8-4) and Thursday (8-7).

The Crawdads (2-2), who also won the teams’ opener Tuesday night, trailed 4-0 through six innings Friday but scored three runs in the top of the seventh, four more times in the eighth to take the lead and tacked on one run in the ninth.

Hickory right fielder Jake Guenther hit a three-run homer late, and second baseman Justin Foscue connected on a two-run shot. A pair of second-year Crawdads players also produced in the comeback, as left fielder Kole Enright hit a solo home run and shortstop Jonathan Ornelas singled, stole a base, scored a run and drove in one.

Neither teams’ starting pitchers — Grant Wolfram for Hickory and Michael Burrows for Greensboro — allowed a hit in seven combined innings, striking out 11 and walking a pair between them.

Crawdads reliever Triston Polley (2 2/3 IP, 2 ER, 3 K) got the win, and Ryan Anderson (2 IP, BB) closed things out from the mound for the save.

The teams met again late Saturday and wrap up the series today.

