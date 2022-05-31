D-backs beat Braves 6-2

PHOENIX — Arizona pitcher Zac Gallen got mad in the fifth inning, catcher José Herrera got a little madder but manager Torey Lovullo was the maddest of them all, rushing onto the field to argue with the home plate umpire before his quick ejection.

Not long after Lovullo was tossed, the Diamondbacks scored three runs in the fifth to break the game open and ended up beating the Atlanta Braves 6-2 on Monday.

Pavin Smith hit a three-run homer early in the game, giving the D-backs a 3-1 lead, and then came the fifth.

All three runs scored after the Braves should have been out of the inning: Gold Glove first baseman Matt Olson dropped a throw that would have completed an inning-ending double play. Ketel Marte had a two-run double on a scorched line drive to the center field wall and David Peralta followed with an RBI single that brought home Marte.

Spencer Strider (1-2) made his first career start for the Braves after 13 career appearances out of the bullpen. The right-hander has an overpowering fastball that hovers near 100 miles per hour and showed it by striking out the first two hitters he faced.

That early success quickly hit a speed bump. Marte reached on an infield single, Peralta followed with a bloop double and then Smith crushed a ball deep into the right-field seats.

Strider was better for the next few innings but was pulled after running into trouble in the fifth. He gave up five runs over 4 1/3 innings, striking out seven while giving up four hits and two walks.

Austin Riley hit a solo homer for Atlanta, which was his 12th long ball of the season.