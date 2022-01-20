Dale Earnhardt Jr. matches 7-time champion dad as Hall of Famer

The third-generation racer became a 15-time winner of NASCAR's fan-voted most popular driver award, and over the last two decades has built an empire centered around the sport his family holds in such high regard. Earnhardt has a successful media company and both his television special series “Lost Speedways” and “The Dale Jr. Download” podcast are fan favorites.

He teamed with his sister, Kelley, to grow their JR Motorsports race team into one of the best in the Xfinity Series, and as a lead analyst for NBC Sports, he plays a huge role in how the sport is delivered to its audience.

The late Earnhardt never got to see what his children accomplished, creating a nagging void his son says he can't shake.

“I think he would be surprised," Earnhardt told AP. He said his dad didn't believe his children would be successful race car drivers, so Junior's two Busch Series titles caught him off guard.

“I think he certainly would be happy and proud, but also typical Dad going, ‘Well, if you try a little harder here,’ or ‘If you had done a little different there’, and ‘Maybe you should prioritize this,’” Earnhardt said. “That's exactly what I would expect from him, and I would welcome that type of criticism today."