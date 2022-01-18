Dallas QB Dak Prescott hands it to all the wrong people

McCarthy defended the quarterback draw as the proper call in that situation even though it risked the very outcome that transpired. The 49ers had three down linemen and were defending the sideline, so the middle of the field was wide open.

“It’s the right decision,” McCarthy said. “We shouldn’t have any problem getting the ball spiked.”

ESPN analyst Jeff Saturday, who played center in the NFL for 14 seasons, said Prescott goofed by not sliding down sooner and by not looking to hand the ball to the umpire.

“Dak has to understand you really want to go down at 10 seconds. So, he ran a second or two too long," Saturday said. “The other most important part: Keep the ball in your hand. You are going to hand the football to the referee, so none of the rest of this stuff makes any difference because when you hand it to him, the offensive line will be looking back, understanding he's going to get through to spot the ball and you can spike it.