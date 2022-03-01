Deadline to salvage openers extended Tuesday

JUPITER, Fla. — Major League Baseball gave itself and the players' association six hours to salvage opening day.

After a marathon of 13 bargaining sessions over 16 ½ hours produced progress toward a labor deal but left the sides still far apart, MLB extended its deadline to late Tuesday.

The sides resumed talks at 11 a.m. on the ninth straight day of bargaining.

Commissioner Rob Manfred had said Monday was the last possible day to reach an agreement that would allow the minimum time needed for spring training in order to play openers as scheduled on March 31. The union said it didn’t necessarily agree to the timeframe and just as the sides agreed to recess at 2:30 a.m., MLB gave players the new deadline.

“We want to exhaust every possibility to get a deal done,” an MLB spokesman said.

The players’ association planned to analyze the latest proposals and prepare a response for when talks resume at Roger Dean Stadium, the vacant spring training home of the Miami Marlins and St. Louis Cardinals.

The sides agreed, subject to an overall deal, to expand the postseason from 10 to 12 teams, rather than the 14 MLB had hoped for.