Derani, Nasr now rivals in 61-car Rolex 24 field

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — There was a brief moment of nostalgia inside the Daytona 500 Club when reigning IMSA sports car champions Pipo Derani and Felipe Nasr crossed paths, spoke briefly in Portuguese, then shared a warm embrace.
The Brazilians were celebrating the championship as teammates only 10 weeks ago. Now here they were in a hospitality suite inside Daytona International Speedway preparing to open the 2022 season as rivals.
Nasr left Action Express Racing after winning the title to become a Porsche factory driver. He is tasked with preparing the Penske Porsche Motorsports LMDh program for its 2023 debut, a job that includes driving a Team Penske entry in this year's World Endurance Championship and an opportunity to bring Roger Penske back to the 24 Hours of Le Mans for the first time since 1971.
But first comes the Rolex 24 at Daytona, the unofficial opening event of the North American racing season. Instead of being teammates in the 60th running trying to defend their overall title, Derani and Nasr will be rivals.
“We achieved what we meant to achieve as a team, Felipe and I, and things change," Derani said. “I'm happy to be here as the champion. It's a different time, but a fantastic time.”
The action began Friday, the first of three days of preparation for the twice-round-the-clock endurance race that begins Jan. 29 and ends 24 hours later. Derani is back with Action Express, as is Mike Conway, the team's endurance driver since 2017. Nasr has been replaced by Tristan Nunez, the 26-year-old Florida native and son of former professional tennis player and coach Juan Nunez.
Nasr is the defending IMSA champion, but he has only Daytona then the remaining three IMSA endurance races on his 2022 schedule. He's committed this season to work for Porsche and Penske in an unconventional gap year, leaving only enough free time to assist Pfaff Motorsports in the IMSA debut of a new GTD Pro class.
It means Nasr won't be running for the overall race win; the victor will come from the Daytona Prototype international class, the category where Derani and Action Express are entered. But the Grand Touring class of enhanced production cars, split it into two divisions beginning this year, accounts for 36 of the whopping 61 entrants in next weekend's race.
The track was open Friday and Saturday for two full days of practice and a 100-minute qualifying race Sunday that will set the starting grid for next weekend.
The total number of cars planning to start next Saturday is the most at Daytona since 2014 and drivers have dropped in from all over the world. There are more than 50 past Rolex 24 winners spread through all five of the classes.