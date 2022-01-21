Derani, Nasr now rivals in 61-car Rolex 24 field

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — There was a brief moment of nostalgia inside the Daytona 500 Club when reigning IMSA sports car champions Pipo Derani and Felipe Nasr crossed paths, spoke briefly in Portuguese, then shared a warm embrace.

The Brazilians were celebrating the championship as teammates only 10 weeks ago. Now here they were in a hospitality suite inside Daytona International Speedway preparing to open the 2022 season as rivals.

Nasr left Action Express Racing after winning the title to become a Porsche factory driver. He is tasked with preparing the Penske Porsche Motorsports LMDh program for its 2023 debut, a job that includes driving a Team Penske entry in this year's World Endurance Championship and an opportunity to bring Roger Penske back to the 24 Hours of Le Mans for the first time since 1971.

But first comes the Rolex 24 at Daytona, the unofficial opening event of the North American racing season. Instead of being teammates in the 60th running trying to defend their overall title, Derani and Nasr will be rivals.

“We achieved what we meant to achieve as a team, Felipe and I, and things change," Derani said. “I'm happy to be here as the champion. It's a different time, but a fantastic time.”