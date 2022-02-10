DeRozan, Vucevic lead Bulls past struggling Hornets

CHARLOTTE — DeMar DeRozan scored 36 points, Nikola Vucevic added 18 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists, and the Chicago Bulls handed the Charlotte Hornets their sixth consecutive loss, 121-109 on Wednesday night.

Zach LaVine chipped in with 27 points for the Bulls (34-21), who pulled within one game of the Eastern Conference-leading Miami Heat.

It was DeRozan's fourth straight 30-point game and he has averaged 37.5 points over that span.

DeRozan even heard “MVP! MVP!” chants in the second half from a small, but vocal contingent of Bulls fans at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte.

“I'm just trying to finish this thing off going into the (All-Star) break,” DeRozan said. “I understand how critical these games are. It's a big opportunity for us to take advantage of these last few games. That's been my mindset.”

LaMelo Ball had 33 points and nine rebounds for Charlotte, which continued to struggle with its 3-point shooting, making just 13 of 43. During their six-game losing streak, the Hornets are shooting 27.9% (66 of 236) from beyond the arc.

Hornets coach James Borrego said there is no magic pill to fix the team's shooting.