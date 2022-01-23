Devils rally for 7-4 win over Hurricanes

Bratt's goal, his 11th of the season, with 1:41 left in the second gave New Jersey a 5-4 lead — it's second advantage of the game after it earlier trailed 2-0 and 3-2.

After Cole was called for holding on Janne Kuokkanen, Hughes got his 10th on a wrist shot on the power play with 7:09 left in the third to put the Devils up two. Zacha scored his 10th just over a minute later to make it 7-4.

"We had a couple of guys play pretty well, but not 20, which is what we need," Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour said. "Give them credit. They played hard. They do what they want to do. I don't think we did much of anything."

Leivo got his first at 3:25 of the second to give Carolina a 3-2 lead before McLeod's third tied it up again nearly 5 ½ minutes later.

Johnsson received a centering pass from Mercer and beat LaFontaine with 8:44 left in the middle period to give the Devils their first lead.

Skjei tied it again with 4:26 remaining in the period.