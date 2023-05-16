ROME — Novak Djokovic's angry glare made it clear how furious the 22-time Grand Slam champion was with his opponent.

And it wasn’t just because Cameron Norrie hit him in the left calf with an overhead smash after Djokovic had already turned his back and conceded a point early in the second set of the Serb's 6-3, 6-4 win on Tuesday.

There were also other instances of bad sportsmanship from Norrie, Djokovic said after reaching the Italian Open quarterfinals for the 17th straight year.

Djokovic also took issue with how his opponent took a medical time out just before he served out the match.

Clearly motivated by Norrie's behavior, Djokovic produced his best clay-court performance of the year against the 13th-seeded Norrie, who was not made available for comment.

Also on Campo Centrale, local hope Jannik Sinner was eliminated by Francisco Cerundolo 6-7 (3), 6-2, 6-2. Cerundolo will play Casper Ruud, who beat Laslo Djere 6-1, 6-3.

In women’s action, Iga Swiatek beat Donna Vekic 6-3, 6-4 and will next face Elena Rybakina. Also, Paula Badosa got past Karolina Muchova 6-4, 6-7 (4), 6-2 and will play 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko.

Aiming for his seventh title at the Foro Italico, Djokovic had his entire game clicking after struggling at times in the previous rounds and in his previous two tournaments on clay.

On an overcast day after it had rained all morning, Djokovic appeared focused from the start.

Djokovic was seen in the trainer’s room before the match, having taken three weeks off before this tournament because of a lingering issue with his surgically repaired right elbow.

Djokovic committed less than half as many unforced errors as Norrie, 14-29; and had two more winners, 21-19.

Norrie won a title on clay in Rio de Janeiro earlier this year, beating Carlos Alcaraz in the final.

Djokovic will lose the No. 1 ranking to Alcaraz after this tournament — even though Alcaraz was beaten by Fabian Marozsan in the third round on Monday.

Alcaraz will therefore be seeded No. 1 and Djokovic will be No. 2 at the French Open, which starts in 12 days.

Djokovic will next face seventh-seeded Holger Rune in a rematch of the Paris Masters final that the 20-year-old won in November. Rune beat Alexei Popyrin 6-4, 5-7, 6-4.

Also, 2017 champion Alexander Zverev finished off a 6-4, 7-5 win over J.J. Wolf in a match that was suspended because of rain at 3-3 in the second set on Monday.

Zverev played again later against Daniil Medvedev in a 15th career meeting between the pair.

Stefanos Tsitsipas eliminated Lorenzo Sonego 6-3, 7-6 (3) in another match that began on Monday. Tsitsipas played later against Lorenzo Musetti in the night session.

Musetti rallied past Frances Tiafoe 5-7, 6-4, 6-3 in a match that was also suspended.