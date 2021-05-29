Djokovic warms up for French Open with title in Belgrade

BELGRADE, Serbia — Novak Djokovic warmed up for the French Open by beating Alex Molcan 6-4, 6-3 to take his 83rd career title Saturday on home soil at the Belgrade Open.
The top-ranked Djokovic struggled on serve in the first set as he was broken three times. Djokovic was also broken once in the second set by Molcan but was reliably able to dominate Molcan's serve for a total six breaks in the match.
It's the third career title for Djokovic in his home nation after he won the Serbia Open, a different tournament in the same city, in 2009 and 2011.
Korda reaches Parma final
Sebastian Korda beat sixth-seeded Tommy Paul in an all-American semifinal at the Emilia-Romagna Open on Friday to reach his first ATP final. The 63rd-ranked Korda, who has not dropped a set all week in Parma, won 6-3, 6-3 in 82 minutes to book a spot against Italian wild card Marco Cecchinato.
If Korda won late Saturday, he would become the first American in 11 years to lift a trophy on European clay, since Sam Querrey won in Belgrade in 2010.
In the earlier semifinal, the 104th-ranked Cecchinato recovered from a second-set setback to prevail over Jaume Munar of Spain 7-6 (2), 1-6, 6-1 after more than 2 1/2 hours. Cecchinato is going for his fourth career ATP singles title, all on clay, and first since 2019.
5 US players qualify for French
Five Americans made it through qualifying rounds for the French Open, the most since 2004.
Jenson Brooksby of Sacramento, Calif.; Bjorn Fratangelo of Pittsburgh; and Mackenzie McDonald of Piedmont, Calif., give the U.S. three men who qualified for the Grand Slam event for just the third time since 1982. The two American women joining them are Hailey Baptiste of Washington and Varvara Lepchenko of Allentown, Pa.
The French Open starts today.
Big Three share French draw
Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer all ended up in the same half of the French Open men's field in the draw Thursday, meaning no more than one of them can reach the final. The Big Three top the leaderboard for Grand Slam men’s singles titles.
Osaka won’t do press in Paris
Tennis star Naomi Osaka says she is not going to speak to the media during the upcoming French Open. The world's highest-earning female athlete tweeted Wednesday that she hopes the “considerable amount that I get fined for this will go towards a mental health charity.”