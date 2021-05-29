 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Djokovic warms up for French Open with title in Belgrade
0 comments
Tennis briefs

Djokovic warms up for French Open with title in Belgrade

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
053021-mnh-sports-ten-briefs-p1

Novak Djokovic celebrates after his singles final victory against Alex Molcan at the Belgrade Open on Saturday.

 Darko Vojinovic, Associated Pres

BELGRADE, Serbia — Novak Djokovic warmed up for the French Open by beating Alex Molcan 6-4, 6-3 to take his 83rd career title Saturday on home soil at the Belgrade Open.

The top-ranked Djokovic struggled on serve in the first set as he was broken three times. Djokovic was also broken once in the second set by Molcan but was reliably able to dominate Molcan's serve for a total six breaks in the match.

It's the third career title for Djokovic in his home nation after he won the Serbia Open, a different tournament in the same city, in 2009 and 2011.

Korda reaches Parma final

Sebastian Korda beat sixth-seeded Tommy Paul in an all-American semifinal at the Emilia-Romagna Open on Friday to reach his first ATP final. The 63rd-ranked Korda, who has not dropped a set all week in Parma, won 6-3, 6-3 in 82 minutes to book a spot against Italian wild card Marco Cecchinato.

If Korda won late Saturday, he would become the first American in 11 years to lift a trophy on European clay, since Sam Querrey won in Belgrade in 2010.

In the earlier semifinal, the 104th-ranked Cecchinato recovered from a second-set setback to prevail over Jaume Munar of Spain 7-6 (2), 1-6, 6-1 after more than 2 1/2 hours. Cecchinato is going for his fourth career ATP singles title, all on clay, and first since 2019.

5 US players qualify for French

Five Americans made it through qualifying rounds for the French Open, the most since 2004.

Jenson Brooksby of Sacramento, Calif.; Bjorn Fratangelo of Pittsburgh; and Mackenzie McDonald of Piedmont, Calif., give the U.S. three men who qualified for the Grand Slam event for just the third time since 1982. The two American women joining them are Hailey Baptiste of Washington and Varvara Lepchenko of Allentown, Pa.

The French Open starts today.

Big Three share French draw

Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer all ended up in the same half of the French Open men's field in the draw Thursday, meaning no more than one of them can reach the final. The Big Three top the leaderboard for Grand Slam men’s singles titles.

Osaka won’t do press in Paris

Tennis star Naomi Osaka says she is not going to speak to the media during the upcoming French Open. The world's highest-earning female athlete tweeted Wednesday that she hopes the “considerable amount that I get fined for this will go towards a mental health charity.”

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Expect NFL stadiums to be packed this season

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

BJ Emmons, Sage Surratt sign with NFL teams
Professional

BJ Emmons, Sage Surratt sign with NFL teams

  • Updated

The 2021 NFL draft was one to remember for area football players, as Maiden High graduate Caleb Farley was selected by the Tennessee Titans in the first round, former Hickory High and South Caldwell High standout Landon Dickerson was taken by the Philadelphia Eagles in the second round and East Lincoln High alumnus Chazz Surratt was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in the third round.

Crawdads drop home opener to Winston-Salem
Professional

Crawdads drop home opener to Winston-Salem

  • Updated

A crowd of 1,573 returned to L.P. Frans Stadium Tuesday night for the Hickory Crawdads’ first home game since the South Atlantic League Championship Series in September 2019. With the message board in right-center regaled in bright red letters saying “Welcome Home,” the energetic crowd returned to welcome to the players as the Crawdads took the field.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert