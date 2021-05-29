Djokovic warms up for French Open with title in Belgrade

BELGRADE, Serbia — Novak Djokovic warmed up for the French Open by beating Alex Molcan 6-4, 6-3 to take his 83rd career title Saturday on home soil at the Belgrade Open.

The top-ranked Djokovic struggled on serve in the first set as he was broken three times. Djokovic was also broken once in the second set by Molcan but was reliably able to dominate Molcan's serve for a total six breaks in the match.

It's the third career title for Djokovic in his home nation after he won the Serbia Open, a different tournament in the same city, in 2009 and 2011.

Korda reaches Parma final

Sebastian Korda beat sixth-seeded Tommy Paul in an all-American semifinal at the Emilia-Romagna Open on Friday to reach his first ATP final. The 63rd-ranked Korda, who has not dropped a set all week in Parma, won 6-3, 6-3 in 82 minutes to book a spot against Italian wild card Marco Cecchinato.

If Korda won late Saturday, he would become the first American in 11 years to lift a trophy on European clay, since Sam Querrey won in Belgrade in 2010.