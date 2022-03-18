Dodgers add newcomer Freeman in 'ridiculous' lineup

“I can’t exactly project what the lineup will be right now,’’ Roberts said. “But this roster was already very versatile. Now, there’s so much more we can do with somebody who is already one of the premier hitters in the game."

“Now, we should grind teams, go deep into the ‘pens. We should score runs,” he said.

Infielder Justin Turner was happy to have a player he knew from his days as a kid in Southern California. Freeman grew up in Orange County, and Turner is from Long Beach.

“I’ve known Freddie for a long time,’’ Turner said. “We grew up playing together. I’ve been recruiting him to the Dodgers for the last five years."

“I’m excited, and that’s probably an understatement. Obviously, there’s been a lot of buildup and a lot of talk and a lot of anticipation as to what was going to happen. To finally see it go down and be official was –– I slept really good," he said.

Freeman hit .300 with 31 homers and 83 RBIs last season.