Double-digit skids continue for 0-for-evers in Daytona 500

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Aric Almirola parked his No. 10 Ford during a brief red flag late in the Daytona 500 and let his mind wander. He had a fast car. He had solid track position. He had everything he needed to finally win “The Great American Race.”

All those thoughts raced through his head as he waited for NASCAR’s season-opening spectacle to resume. And he kept coming back to the same notion: What better time to do something so special than in his 12th and final attempt?

“I thought for sure, like, ‘Man, this is setting up nicely to have that storybook ending,’” Almirola recalled.

Almirola came up short again, finishing fifth Sunday. It was a bittersweet moment for the veteran driver who is embarking on his last full-time season in the Cup Series.

“It’s emotional, honestly. It’s emotional,” he said, his voice trailing off. “Awe, man. That’s a great feeling to be in the thick of it coming down to the end of the Daytona 500. You dream about those things as a kid. I remember sitting up in the grandstands. It’s special. I hate losing, though.”