Draft decision on horizon for Panthers

That means the Panthers have a potentially franchise-altering decision on the horizon: Do they try to find a young franchise quarterback with their first-round pick next April or take an offensive lineman to solidify the left tackle spot for the next decade?

Carolina is on the hook with Darnold for $18 million next season after making an ill-advised decision to pick up the fifth year of his rookie contract before he ever played a down for the Panthers. Newton is only under contract through this season and has done little to prove he can lead this franchise after going 0-3 since taking over as a starter. Newton's backup P.J. Walker, who is 2-0 as an NFL starter, doesn't appear to be the long-term answer either. If he was, Rhule likely would have stuck with Walker instead of signing Newton after Darnold went down with an injury.