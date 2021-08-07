Duvall helps Braves beat Nats 8-4, move closer in NL East

ATLANTA — Adam Duvall drove in three runs with two hits and the Atlanta Braves turned a catcher's interference call into a three-run rally to beat the Washington Nationals 8-4 on Friday night for their fourth consecutive win.

The Braves matched their longest winning streak of the season and entered Saturday night one game behind NL East-leading Philadelphia, which beat the New York Mets 4-2 to move into the division lead. One day after moving over .500 for the first time this season, Atlanta is a half-game behind the Mets.

"It was a huge weight off our shoulders to finally get above .500," said Austin Riley, who drove in two runs on two hits. "... We've just got to continue to play baseball the way we know we're capable of playing. We're right there in the hunt."

Freddie Freeman had three hits, including a two-run single in the eighth, and scored two runs. Dansby Swanson beat out an infield single to drive in the go-ahead run in Atlanta's three-run fifth.

The Nationals led 3-2 with two outs in the fifth before the interference call turned the momentum to the Braves. Jorge Soler was awarded first base after his bat hit the glove of Washington catcher Tres Barrera.