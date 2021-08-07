Duvall helps Braves beat Nats 8-4, move closer in NL East

ATLANTA — Adam Duvall drove in three runs with two hits and the Atlanta Braves turned a catcher's interference call into a three-run rally to beat the Washington Nationals 8-4 on Friday night for their fourth consecutive win.
The Braves matched their longest winning streak of the season and entered Saturday night one game behind NL East-leading Philadelphia, which beat the New York Mets 4-2 to move into the division lead. One day after moving over .500 for the first time this season, Atlanta is a half-game behind the Mets.
"It was a huge weight off our shoulders to finally get above .500," said Austin Riley, who drove in two runs on two hits. "... We've just got to continue to play baseball the way we know we're capable of playing. We're right there in the hunt."
Freddie Freeman had three hits, including a two-run single in the eighth, and scored two runs. Dansby Swanson beat out an infield single to drive in the go-ahead run in Atlanta's three-run fifth.
The Nationals led 3-2 with two outs in the fifth before the interference call turned the momentum to the Braves. Jorge Soler was awarded first base after his bat hit the glove of Washington catcher Tres Barrera.
The call triggered a string of four consecutive Braves hits. Following an opposite-field single to left field by Freeman, Riley's single up the middle tied the game. Swanson's infield hit to third base drove in Freeman, and Duvall's double down the third-base line pushed the lead to 5-3.
"We just kind of felt like, just like the last couple nights, if we could keep this thing close and give the guys a chance we might be able to pull this thing off," said Braves manager Brian Snitker.
Duvall's two-run single in the first gave Atlanta the early lead. Atlanta rookie Kyle Muller allowed three runs in 4 2/3 innings. Muller gave up only two hits but was wild, with two walks, three wild pitches and a hit batter. Edgar Santana (2-0) recorded the final out in the fifth.
Braves left-hander Max Fried had a pinch-hit, ground-rule double in the sixth. He had a walk-off single in the 10th as a pinch-hitter on July 4 in Atlanta's 8-7 win over Miami and is hitting .314 this season. Fried is the first Braves pitcher with two pinch hits in a season since Max Macon (3) and Jim Tobin (2) in 1944.
NOTES: C Travis d'Arnaud, out since May 2 with a left thumb sprain, is moving closer to his return. He caught the second of back-to-back games for Triple-A Gwinnett on Friday night and is scheduled to be with Gwinnett through today. … RHP Huascar Ynoa (right hand fracture) gave up three runs, one earned, in 3 2/3 innings for Gwinnett on Friday night. … RHP Ian Anderson (right shoulder inflammation) threw 47 pitches over 2 1/3 innings in a rehab start at Triple-A Gwinnett late Thursday. He gave up two runs on two hits and three walks, striking out two.
Braves 8, Cardinals 4 (Late Thursday)
Riley hit a two-out, two-run tying homer and Ehire Adrianza drove in the go-ahead run with the first of four straight bases-loaded walks as Atlanta scored six times in the eighth inning to complete a three-game road sweep of St. Louis late Thursday.
Atlanta's rally came against a Cardinals bullpen that couldn't hold a lead for the second straight night.
Stephen Vogt, Ozzie Albies and Jorge Soler plated additional runs in the top of the eighth with walks.
Edgar Santana (1-0) got the win despite allowing an RBI single to Paul Goldschmidt in one inning of relief. Goldschmidt's hit gave the Cardinals a 4-2 lead in the seventh.
Touki Toussaint pitched 5 1/3 innings for the Braves. He allowed three runs — two earned — and five hits. Joc Pederson hit a solo homer in the fourth to tie the game 2-2.
LATE SATURDAY
RHP Charlie Morton (10-4, 3.69) was set to pitch game two against Washington at home Saturday as Atlanta looked to stay hot. He won his only 2021 start against the Nationals, allowing three runs in five innings in a 5-3 win on May 31 in Atlanta. The teams wrap up the series today at 1:15 p.m.