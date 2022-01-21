Earnhardt brings Junior Nation into Hall of Fame; Farmer, Stefanik also in

CHARLOTTE — Dale Earnhardt Jr. was voted NASCAR’s most popular driver a record 15 times.

He didn’t forget “Junior Nation” on his way into the Hall of Fame.

“When I stumbled, you guys were right there ready to lift me back up,” Earnhardt said to his fans. “There were times when I absolutely needed you — and you never let me down. We won together, and we lost together. ... You should know that I don’t go into this Hall of Fame alone. I go in with you, and I go in because of you."

Earnhardt was inducted into NASCAR's 12th Hall of Fame class on Friday night along with late-model driver Red Farmer and the late Mike Stefanik, a decorated modified driver who died in a plane crash in 2019. Ralph Seagraves was named as the recipient of the Landmark Award for Outstanding Contributions to NASCAR.

The group was selected in 2020, but the induction ceremony was postponed more than a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The younger Earnhardt joins his late father, seven-time Cup Series champion Dale Earnhardt, in the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

“To join Dad in the Hall of Fame is probably as good as it is ever going to get,” Earnhardt said.