ATLANTA — Bryce Elder has posted better pitching lines this season. He hasn’t had a more impressive recovery, though, and his ability to regroup set the stage for a Braves comeback against the division-rival Mets.

Orlando Arcia drove in the go-ahead run in Atlanta’s four-run sixth, Elder overcame his worst inning of the season and the Braves beat New York 6-4 on Tuesday night.

Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso hit two-run homers in the third, but Elder (4-0) followed that up with three scoreless innings.

“To be able to continue to throw well and give us a chance was a positive,” Elder said.

New York (30-31) lost its fourth straight, matching a season high. The Mets hope to follow the path of the 2022 Braves, who overcame a slow start to catch New York and win the NL East on a tiebreaker after each team won 101 games.

“We know they’re going to be a competitive club all year and we’re trying to be the same,” said Mets manager Buck Showalter.

The Mets led 4-1 before starter Carlos Carrasco allowed three runs in the sixth. Arcia’s RBI single off reliever Drew Smith deflected off the glove of diving second baseman Eduardo Escobar to give Atlanta a 5-4 lead.

Sean Murphy doubled in two and scored the tying run on Marcell Ozuna’s double off Smith (3-2).

Carrasco gave up six hits, including a second-inning homer to Ozzie Albies, and four runs in five-plus innings.

Elder began the night leading the majors with his 1.92 ERA and had allowed only four homers, all solo shots, before his third-inning struggles. Lindor’s shot to right field drove in Omar Narváez, who singled. Elder then walked Jeff McNeil before Alonso’s majors-leading 22nd homer, a 448-foot blast to left field.

Elder’s ERA rose to 2.26 as he allowed a season-high four runs with eight strikeouts, also his 2023 high mark, in six innings.

“That’s huge when something like that happens and you don’t let it get away from you,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said of Elder’s ability to regroup after the third.

Eddie Rosario doubled to left field off Adam Ottavino in the eighth and moved to third on McNeil’s fielding error. After Ottavino walked Albies, Rosario scored on Ozuna’s groundout. Albies was running on the pitch and was initially called out at second on an inning-ending double play, but the Braves successfully challenged and Albies was ruled safe after a replay review.

Raisel Iglesias got three outs for his eighth save.

The start of the game was delayed 1 hour, 40 minutes by rain in the area.