Elusive Daytona 500 at top of list for Kyle Busch

Daytona, though, has remained just out of reach.

“When we check that box, where does it stack in regards to career accomplishments? I mean, it’s going to be near the top. I don’t know if it’s as much as the championship, but it’s definitely going to be top of race wins for sure.

“It’s a big win, would love to be able to accomplish that. I don’t want to make excuses, but there’s a lot of guys that have been greats in our sport that did not win that race. So I would not like to go down as one of those guys. But we’ll work hard to make sure that doesn’t happen.”

Hall of Fame driver David Pearson needed 15 tries to win the Daytona 500. Big brother Kurt Busch needed 16. Tony Stewart never won the race in 17 starts. Likewise, Rusty Wallace and Mark Martin retired without winning it.

NASCAR legend and seven-time Cup champ Dale Earnhardt won in his 20th try, a victory that was celebrated by just about everyone in the garage.

Busch won't be that kind of sentimental favorite. His ability to win in any series and on every type of track makes him one of the guys to beat every week, but he's never been an overly popular driver.