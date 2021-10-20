Emmons latest workout comes with Seahawks, who signed RB post-draft

SEATTLE — Burke County native running back B.J. Emmons worked out for the Seattle Seahawks on Tuesday, according to a list of tryouts provided by the NFL.

Emmons was one of two ball-carriers given a look by Seattle on the day, along with Notre Dame product Dexter Williams. Emmons, a rookie, initially signed with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent this past spring but was released prior to training camp.

Emmons, who starred at Freedom High before playing collegiately at Alabama, Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College and Florida Atlantic, then spent training camp and the preseason with the Las Vegas Raiders, playing in all three exhibition games before being released.

Emmons also spent a short time on the Raiders’ practice squad before again parting ways. He has previously had workouts with Panthers and Bengals during the season but not been signed.