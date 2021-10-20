 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Emmons latest workout comes with Seahawks, who signed RB post-draft
0 comments

Emmons latest workout comes with Seahawks, who signed RB post-draft

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SEATTLE — Burke County native running back B.J. Emmons worked out for the Seattle Seahawks on Tuesday, according to a list of tryouts provided by the NFL.

102121-mnh-sports-fbn-rdp-mug

Emmons

Emmons was one of two ball-carriers given a look by Seattle on the day, along with Notre Dame product Dexter Williams. Emmons, a rookie, initially signed with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent this past spring but was released prior to training camp.

Emmons, who starred at Freedom High before playing collegiately at Alabama, Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College and Florida Atlantic, then spent training camp and the preseason with the Las Vegas Raiders, playing in all three exhibition games before being released.

Emmons also spent a short time on the Raiders’ practice squad before again parting ways. He has previously had workouts with Panthers and Bengals during the season but not been signed.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NBA Recap: Ben Simmons drama

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert