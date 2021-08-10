Emmons listed at 3rd on Raiders' initial depth chart

HENDERSON, Nev. — B.J. Emmons was listed third among running backs as the Las Vegas Raiders released their initial preseason depth chart on Monday.

Emmons, the former Freedom High standout who signed on July 29, slots in behind fellow former Alabama ball-carriers Josh Jacobs and Kenyan Drake and shares the No. 3 slot with veteran Jalen Richard, who currently is sidelined indefinitely by a foot injury.

Trey Ragas and Bo Scarbrough, another former Crimson Tide back, complete the Raiders' depth chart at the position, splitting fourth-string duties.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Emmons' standing could see him in line for a good dose of work in the preseason, which for Las Vegas begins on Saturday versus the Seattle Seahawks, with whom Emmons initially signed as an undrafted free agent in the spring before later being released.

Jacobs and Drake figure to be used sparingly in the preseason as likely key cogs of the Vegas offense come the regular season.

The preseason opener will be the first for the Raiders in the new Allegiant Stadium with fans in attendance after all 2020 home games in its debut season were played with vacant stands due to COVID-19.

Emmons is Burke County’s all-time prep rushing leader with 95 touchdowns and 6,573 yards in 36 varsity games from 2012-15. He gained 1,220 yards on the ground with 18 TDs in 29 career collegiate games spanning three stops from 2016-20.

The News Herald sports department can be reached at sports@morganton.com.