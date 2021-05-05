Emmons’ mother, on NFL dream come true: He never gave up

Cynthia Martin watched the whole 2021 NFL Draft, not knowing where her son, B.J. Emmons, would end up playing professional football.

She spent the next several hours wondering the same thing, the nervous energy growing.

“I didn’t know who was going to call. I didn’t know what was going to happen because B.J. didn’t either,” Martin said in a phone interview Wednesday. “That not knowing, that anticipation, it’s really something.”

Quickly, the emotion in the room changed. The Seattle Seahawks called and asked Emmons — the former Freedom High star whose name in unrivaled in the Burke County rushing record book — to sign with them as an undrafted rookie free agent.

He agreed.

And just like that, all the years of work, determination, dreaming and patience paid off.

“It was a once-in-a-lifetime feeling,” Martin said. “He will be living his dream. This is what he’s always wanted to do since little league. I was very excited.”

Emmons was dominant on the youth gridiron at Oak Hill, then at the middle school level at Table Rock, winning titles at both stops.