Emmons signs with Raiders as training camp opens

The next stop on BJ Emmons’ NFL pathway is Las Vegas.

ESPN’s Paul Gutierrez reported Thursday that the former Freedom High and Florida Atlantic running back was on the practice field as the Las Vegas Raiders opened training camp.

The team later announced that Emmons had been signed to the roster.

Gutierrez noted that Emmons and fellow running back Darius Jackson were brought to camp for depth with Raiders rushers Jalen Richard and Theo Riddick on the COVID-19 list and Kenyan Drake on the non-football injury list.

Emmons signed with the Seattle Seahawks after going undrafted in the NFL Draft earlier this spring, but was let go last month as the Seahawks reshaped their 90-man offseason roster during organized team activities.

Emmons is Burke County’s all-time prep rushing leader with 95 touchdowns and 6,573 yards in 36 varsity games from 2012-15. He gained 1,220 yards on the ground with 18 TDs in 29 career collegiate games from 2016-20.