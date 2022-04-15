Emotion proves play-in tournament works

Patrick Beverley jumped atop a table, then cracked open a postgame beer for the whole world to see and used so many bad words that the league fined him $30,000. Miles Bridges briefly lost control of his emotions, threw his mouthpiece and was fined $50,000. Clint Capela was so overjoyed that he punched himself in the chest a few times.

The NBA said the playoffs didn’t start until Saturday.

Technically, that was correct. It was also anything but the truth. They had started already. The emotions from this week alone prove that much.

On the NBA schedule this weekend, there were eight different Game 1s. Game 1s are nice, but no team’s season ended on Saturday or Sunday. And nothing that happened in those games this weekend matched the drama that the league offered up on when the play-in tournaments started on Tuesday and Wednesday, and more drama was certain when the last games of the play-in round happened on Friday.

On Tuesday, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant earned a playoff spot when Brooklyn topped Cleveland, then Beverley and Minnesota absolutely let loose after clinching a berth in the Western Conference playoffs by topping the Los Angeles Clippers.

On Wednesday, there were essentially two Game 7s — Atlanta, with Capela chest-punching himself in celebration, moved on by ending Charlotte’s season, while New Orleans moved on by ending San Antonio’s season. Bridges threw his mouthpiece as he left the court after getting ejected, and the mouthguard hit a teenage girl.

“I was aiming for a guy that was screaming at me," Bridges said, calling his actions unacceptable and saying he'll accept any sanction the NBA sends his way — hours later, the NBA hit him with the fine. He also wants to reach out to the girl and apologize, he said.

There's no justifying what he did, and he didn't try to justify his actions. He'd never thrown anything into the crowd, he said. But the playoffs were at stake, and he lost his head.

“I apologize, for sure," Bridges said.

And on Friday, two more Game 7s awaited — Atlanta played at Cleveland for the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference, New Orleans visited the Clippers for the No. 8 seed out West.

“I mean, it was incredible,” Minnesota coach Chris Finch said of the atmosphere for Tuesday’s game on the Timberwolves’ home floor against the Clippers. “Walking out there for the jump ball you could just tell that it was going to be an electric night. Crowd was into it from the jump. ... it was unreal.”

In other words, it felt like the playoffs.

That’s because it basically was the playoffs.