 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, The Morganton News Herald is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by AMOREM
NFL

Ex-Panthers star Kuechly joining radio

  • Updated
  • 0
Carolina Panthers

CHARLOTTE — Five-time All-Pro linebacker Luke Kuechly is returning to the Carolina Panthers as a member of its radio broadcast team.

Kuechly, a seven-time Pro Bowler who retired in 2020, will be joining play-by-play announcer Anish Shroff and either Jordan Gross or Jake Delhomme for seven games this season.

Kuechly, who was known for ability to call out an opponent's plays pre-snap during his eight-year NFL career, will be in the booth for six Carolina home games against the Cleveland Browns, Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Denver Broncos and Pittsburgh Steelers and one road game versus the Cincinnati Bengals in his hometown.

“I just love the Panthers; I love being around it,” Kuechly told the team's website. “I love the people. I think I want to be attached to the team, and the game, and the organization somehow. I think it could be a lot of fun. I think that’s the biggest reason, to do something around the game on game day that’s fun. You still get the atmosphere, and all the good memories I have here in Carolina.”

People are also reading…

Jim Szoke will continue to act as the third man in the booth for the games Kuechly doesn’t do.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Duvall caps Braves' comeback in 9th

Duvall caps Braves' comeback in 9th

ATLANTA — Adam Duvall was targeted by his Atlanta teammates for the obligatory postgame dousing with a cooler full of sports drink following h…

Chase Elliott wins at Nashville

Chase Elliott wins at Nashville

LEBANON, Tenn. — Chase Elliott salvaged a crummy day for Hendrick Motorsports and interrupted a potential Toyota rout by winning the rain-dren…

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. swimmer rescued by coach after fainting at world championships

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert