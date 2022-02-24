F1 speculation swirls as Herta heads into opener

Of course, Andretti doesn't actually have an F1 team yet. Andretti has said “control issues” sank last fall's deal with the Sauber team, but Herta told AP it was so close to going through that a plan to get Herta the license he needed to compete had already been put in motion. Herta was going to be the Sauber driver during F1 first practice sessions to earn FIA approval to compete this year.

It was all happening. Until it wasn't.

This time, Herta will sit back and watch how the process unfolds.

“Michael's told me a little bit, but you know, never too much because it's never a certainty," Herta said. “As we saw with Sauber, I think Michael thought that was a done deal and one day everything just switched up. And Michael's not a BS'er, I really trust his word.

"So, if he says he can do this and he has the funds in place, I completely believe him and we'll see what happens.”

Expectations for Herta are high as he starts his fourth full season. Although his three wins, five podiums and 391 laps led were all career highs, Herta finished fifth in the final standings — two spots lower than he did in 2020.