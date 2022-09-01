Fernandez, Sakkari ousted at US Open

NEW YORK — The last two women’s champions were already out of the U.S. Open and now the 2021 runner-up and another semifinalist are gone.

Top players are falling fast in Flushing Meadows, and Serena Williams took care of another one Wednesday night.

Hours before Williams beat No. 2 seed Anett Kontaveit, third-seeded Maria Sakkari was ousted 3-6, 7-5, 7-5 by Wang Xiyu in the second round.

Then, minutes after Williams' victory, No. 14 Leylah Fernandez was knocked off 6-3, 7-6 (3) by Liudmila Samsonova, a year after losing to Emma Raducanu in the final.

Fernandez only recently returned to action after missing much of the summer with a stress fracture in her right foot. She would have played Williams if both reached the fourth round but knew that would be difficult, estimating her game was only about 30%.

Raducanu and two-time winner Naomi Osaka were eliminated Tuesday night in the first round. That left Bianca Andreescu, who beat Williams in the 2019 final, as the most recent U.S. Open women’s champion still in the field.

Andreescu moved into the third round by defeating No. 15 seed Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-2, 6-4 in a match that began after 11:30 p.m. and finished after 1 a.m. Andreescu used to be ranked as high as fourth but is now 48th, so is unseeded in New York. She will meet No. 17 Caroline Garcia next.

Defending men’s champion Daniil Medvedev followed Williams in Arthur Ashe Stadium and produced a 6-2, 7-5, 6-3 win over Arthur Rinderknech. That sends the top-ranked Medvedev into a third-round matchup against Wu Yibing.

No. 12 Coco Gauff and 20th-seeded Madison Keys avoided the trouble, setting up a third-round matchup between. Gauff beat Elena Gabriela Ruse 6-2, 7-6 (4), while 2017 U.S. Open runner-up Keys outlasted Camili Giorgi 6-4, 5-7, 7-6 (6).

Three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray rebounded quickly after dropping the first set to power past Emilio Nava 5-7, 6-3, 6-1, 6-0 and set up a third-round meeting with No. 13 seed Matteo Berrettini.

No. 23 Nick Kyrgios overcame Benjamin Bonzi and the smell of marijuana that bothered him inside Louis Armstrong Stadium.

Coming off her own run to the Wimbledon finals, No. 5 Ons Jabeur matched her best U.S. Open result with a 7-5, 6-2 victory over Elizabeth Mandlik. She will play Shelby Rogers, the No. 31 seed who beat Viktoria Kuzmova 7-5, 6-1.