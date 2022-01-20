Foot feels fine as Titans' Henry preps for return

“It was the first time that I got injured during the season and had to miss you know the rest of the season, so it was definitely different,” Henry said. “Just glad that I was able to get through it and had my support system and happy to be back.”

Henry said he appreciates everyone who helped him get to this point. The Titans started the 21-day window for Henry to practice with the team Jan. 5, and they also gave him an extra week to work himself closer to game shape by earning the AFC's first-round bye as the No. 1 seed.

Henry says the only difference now between his left and right foot is the steel plate that remains in his right foot. Asked about rust from being out, Henry says he's doing everything he can to be ready for kickoff with the work on the practice field.

The Titans running back will be monitored when he does return, a big difference for someone used to a heavy workload. He had 303 carries in the 2019 regular season with 83 more in three playoff games, and he followed with 378 rushes in 2020.

A lot of wear and tear on a body. To Henry, his injury is just a football issue.