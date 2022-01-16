Bengals finally win in playoffs, 26-19 over Raiders

CINCINNATI — Paul Brown Stadium nearly shook in triumph. The city of Cincinnati might have, too.
Its latest hero, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, merely seemed to shrug after leading his team to its first playoff victory in 31 years, 26-19 over Las Vegas on Saturday in an AFC wild-card game.
"It's exciting for the city, for the state, but we are not going to dwell on that — we are moving forward," said Burrow, who threw two touchdown passes. "This is expected, this isn't like the icing on top of the cake, this is the cake. So we are moving on."
Burrow led an efficient offense that scored on six drives, Evan McPherson became the first rookie to make four field goals without a miss in a postseason debut, and Germaine Pratt sealed it with a fourth-down interception in the dying seconds.
It was a victory three decades in the making for the Bengals (11-7). After going from worst to first in the AFC North with a generally young roster, they ended their embarrassingly long postseason drought that included eight consecutive defeats.
"Who Dey" indeed.
Coach Zac Taylor said game balls were going to team owner Mike Brown and to the city itself.
"Some of them might not understand the significance of what happened today," he said of his players. "The city can finally enjoy ... this team and take the pressure off of the last 31 years. Today was significant for a lot of people."
Their next opponent will depend on results in the other two AFC wild-card games played over the weekend.
"It's going to be fun tomorrow to watch the games knowing we have the win," said Burrow, the top overall selection in the 2020 draft who led the NFL in completion percentage this season. He went 24 for 34 for 244 yards Saturday.
Helped by some problematic officiating by Jerome Boger's crew that might have allowed Burrow's touchdown pass to Tyler Boyd to count when it shouldn't have, the Bengals also extended a lengthy postseason drought for the Raiders (10-8). Las Vegas, which won its final four games to squeeze into the playoffs, last won in the postseason in the 2002 AFC championship game.
Patriots end season with 47-17 loss to Buffalo
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — After gaining so much ground during Mac Jones' rookie season, the New England Patriots faltered at the finish.
Throttled 47-17 by the Buffalo Bills in a wild-card playoff game on Saturday night, the loss showed how much progress the Patriots still need to make to close the gap on their AFC East rivals.
"Losing is terrible," Jones said. "None of us wanted to do that tonight. But there's nothing we can do about it now. There's a lot to look forward to and positive and learn from."
Jones and the Patriots made strides turning around their season following a 2-4 start, putting together a seven-game win streak to make the playoffs for the first time in two seasons since Tom Brady left New England for Tampa Bay.
But their progress stalled after a 14-10 win at Buffalo in Week 13 put them atop the division standings. The Patriots struggled coming out of their bye week, losing three of four, before suffering their worst postseason defeat since a 46-10 loss to the 1985 Chicago Bears.
The loss was the most lopsided in the playoffs during Bill Belichick's tenure, which began in 2000, and second-worst overall after Buffalo opened the 2003 season with a 31-0 victory.
Suddenly, the tables have begun turning on a proud Patriots franchise which won 17 division titles and six Super Bowls under Belichick, and was 35-5 against Buffalo from 2000 to 2019. New England has now dropped four of their last five meetings with Buffalo, which has staked its claim to the division by winning two straight titles.
The Bills dominated the Patriots in this one, much like they were once dominated by New England.