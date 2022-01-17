SB champions dominate Eagles 31-15

"I mean, shoot, we thought last week was going to be the end," Roethlisberger said. "We got blessed to play another football game. Didn't end the way we wanted it to, but it's a blessing to play this football game. How lucky are we that we get to play football for a living? We have to count our blessings."

Still, it was the Steelers' fourth straight playoff loss — their last win came in the divisional round in Kansas City almost five years ago to the day — and in each they trailed by at least 21 points. Two of those defeats came at home when Pittsburgh was a heavy favorite, including a wild-card loss to the Browns last season.

The difference this time? For Roethlisberger, it appears there won't be a next time.

The six-time Pro Bowl quarterback, who returned the Steelers to prominence with a pair of Super Bowl wins, made it clear he expects this season to be his last. And if that's the case, the performance by the 39-year-old Roethlisberger in his 23rd career playoff start — tied for fourth with Joe Montana among all NFL quarterbacks — will be one to forget.

