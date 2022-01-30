World waits on Tom Brady's decision

TAMPA, Fla. — While the NFL conference championship games went on without Tom Brady for only the second time in 11 years, the world waited for the greatest quarterback of all time to make his future plans official.

An announcement is expected soon and a person close to Brady told The Associated Press his decision will be based on family priorities, not finances. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Sunday because he wasn’t authorized to speak on Brady’s behalf.

Brady has already stated a desire to spend more time with his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, and three children.

“She deserves what she needs from me as a husband and my kids deserve what they need from me as a dad, and I’m gonna spend some time with them and give them what they need, because they’ve really been giving me what I need the last six months to do what I love to do,” Brady said on his SiriusXM podcast one day after the Los Angeles Rams eliminated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brady’s contract is a complicated matter for the Buccaneers. He signed a $25 million, one-year extension with three voidable years last March to free up salary cap space to allow the Buccaneers to return all 22 starters from the Super Bowl championship team.