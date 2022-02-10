For Mickelson, actions will speak louder than words

Jay Monahan said the idea of a super league had been around a couple of years before he took over as PGA Tour commissioner at the end of 2016. The tour was in the midst of a nine-year television contract that didn’t include a separate digital deal.

The tour signed a 12-year, $2 billion deal with Discovery in June 2018 to deliver golf to overseas markets. Two years later, the tour finalized a new media rights deal (network and digital separately) worth about $7 billion over nine years, which took effect this year.

“So, when you look at ‘22 through ’30, you look at all the opportunities out there, we’re going to do as we’ve done in the past, which is more than compete favorably against anything else out there,” Monahan said in an interview last month.

He said he knew prize money and programs like the FedEx Cup were going to increase. To do that sooner would mean taking money from tournament purses.

As for the Player Impact Program, and the “Play 15” program that doles out $50,000 to every player who competes in the minimum 15 events to keep membership, Monahan isn’t sure that would have happened without an outside challenge.