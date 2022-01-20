Former NFL players among 2021 NC Sports HOF class

RALEIGH — A trio of former National Football League players, a member of the Baseball Hall of Fame and a holdover from 2021 highlight the new class of inductees for the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame.

The hall, which announced the new class on Wednesday, welcomed former North Carolina State and St. Louis Rams wide receiver Torry Holt; former Winston-Salem State and Dallas Cowboys running back Timmy Newsome; and the late Sam Mills, a 12-year NFL veteran who spent his last three seasons with the Carolina Panthers.

Also named to the class was Luke Appling, a High Point native who played 20 years in the major leagues, all with the Chicago White Sox, from 1930 to 1950.

Tyrone “Muggsy” Bogues was elected previously, but couldn't attend the ceremonies, so he will join the current class during the 58th annual induction banquet on April 22 at the Raleigh Convention Center.

After a standout career at Wake Forest, the 5-foot-3 Bogues spent 14 seasons in the NBA and remains the shortest player in league history. Bogues, who became a very popular member of the Charlotte Hornets, ranks among all-time leaders in NBA history with 6,726 career assists and assists per game at 7.6.