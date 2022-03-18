Fritz, Rublev into semifinals at Indian Wells

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. — Taylor Fritz defeated Miomir Kecmanovic, 7-6 (5), 3-6, 6-1 Friday to reach the semifinals of the BNP Paribas Open for the second time in five months.

The 24-year-old American is in the midst of the best stretch of his young career, and it all began in the desert in October. That's when the tournament was held last year, pushed out of its traditional March spot because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2021, Fritz came into Indian Wells ranked 39th in the world. He beat top-10 players Matteo Berrettini and Alexander Zverev before losing in the semis to Nikoloz Basilashvili.

He's now No. 20 — having reached a career-high 16th in February — and is 24-8 since last year's tournament. He's made the quarterfinals in five tournaments and reached the fourth round of a Grand Slam tournament for the first time in January at the Australian Open.

“Things are starting to come together,” he said. “I feel like my level as a player has gone up a ton.”

Fritz has recorded many milestones at Indian Wells, where he's always a crowd favorite. He first began coming to the event as a kid, having grown up near San Diego as the son of former WTA Tour player Kathy May.