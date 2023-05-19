SPEEDWAY, Ind. — Few drivers have experienced a bigger boost from winning the Indianapolis 500 than Marcus Ericsson, who has truly turned last year's victory into a life-changing event.

Not only did it resurrect the Swede's career, which had stalled after five seasons in Formula One, it also made Ericsson a bona fide superstar in both his native country and adopted hometown of Indianapolis.

But as Ericsson attempts to become the first back-to-back winner of the Indy 500 since Helio Castroneves 21 years ago, he does so without a contract in place for next year. It's a maddening situation for Ericsson, who has been clear he wants to remain with Chip Ganassi Racing but has a phone ringing with options from rival teams.

At issue is Ericsson's seat at Ganassi is funded by a sponsor he brought to the team along with support from Swedish billionaire Finn Rausing, who has long backed Ericsson's career. Essentially, Ericsson pays to drive the No. 8 car — a slight he made clear moments after winning the Indy 500 last season, when one of his first remarks was: “Not bad for a pay driver.”

Ganassi holds exclusive negotiating rights with Ericsson until August, when the driver can formally talk to other teams, so that has given him time to hear what others in the paddock have to say.

“I’ve noticed my phone being quite busy the last few months, and teams being pretty interested in my future. That’s definitely a new thing for me. It feels like people are taking notice and rating me as a driver, and that feels great," Ericsson said. "I have great support from Sweden and my backers and sponsors and everything, and I’ve had that all my career, and I’m very, very thankful of that.

"But I feel where I am now in my career, and what I’ve achieved, that shouldn’t be like, the reason why I’m hired. I think what’s important for me is I should be hired for the skills I have as a driver, and not for the potential sponsor I can bring or not bring to the team.”

His contract status is among the biggest talking points heading into this weekend's Indy 500 qualifying.

For the second year in a row, the Ganassi lineup has shown it is the strongest team through the opening practice rounds, with Ericsson the fastest on the overall speed chart Thursday and also logging the fastest lap without an aerodynamic tow from another car.

But when Ganassi showed up for his annual media briefing traditionally held on “Fast Friday,” the contract status of Ericsson was just about the last thing the team owner wanted to discuss.

“Yeah, I want him to stay. Yeah, I’m working hard to do it,” Ganassi said. “I’m not a big guy to be talking about our deals or our contracts or anything, but Marcus has a big future in the sport, and I want it to be on this team, sure.”