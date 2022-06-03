Gateway’s tight turns will test drivers over 300 miles

MADISON, Ill. — Taking advantage of an unusual design quirk, officials at World Wide Technology Raceway — formerly known as Gateway Motorsports Park — decided in 2005 to create a nickname for the first two turns at the track due to the tight curves.

They were dubbed the “Gateway Arch,” and a pair of menacing eyes were painted on the track to complete the design and the message.

Turns 1 and 2 at Gateway have long been considered among the toughest in NASCAR when the Xfinity Series and Camping World Truck Series made stops. Now, it’s time for Cup Series drivers to put them to the test at the Enjoy Illinois 300 on Sunday, Cup’s inaugural stop at the facility.

“I don’t know if there’s any track like that,” retired driver Rusty Wallace, the 1989 NASCAR Winston Cup Series champion, said. “Turn 1 will suck you in and it’s like a big, mean person waving his arms, saying ‘Come on. Come on.’ Then, all of a sudden, you realize you’re going a lot faster than you thought.”

The nickname and eyes disappeared over the years, but the challenges those corners present remains one of the most significant factors for each racing team. Turns 3 and 4 offer a wider and less intimidating path forward.

Turns 1 and 2 for Gateway are like the short right-field fence at Yankee Stadium, the since-destroyed hill in centerfield at Minute Maid Park, or the white ceiling at the old Metrodome.

Expect the unexpected.

The variation in shape is reminiscent of Darlington Raceway. And Wallace said there is a similar feel in the turns at Martinsville, nicknamed “The Paperclip.”

“The thing about us is we’re different,” Gateway general manager Chris Blair said. “Everywhere else fits into the same pattern. Having that different approach makes the racing a lot better.”

Gateway forces teams to alter preparation and hope for the best.

The dramatic return of IndyCar racing to Gateway in 2017 was interrupted briefly when Tony Kanaan spun his car coming out of the second turn and hit the wall during a pace lap. When the race started, Will Power lost control and hit the same wall on the first lap.

The year before the turns were given the nickname, they were the site of two accidents in a NASCAR Truck Series race as drivers attempted to complete a green-white-checkered finish.

Testing at the track last month, Justin Allgaier noted that teams have to decide on a setup suited for the first two tight turns or the final two wide turns.

“It’s going to be super-important, and with them being so different, you’re never going to be perfect on either end,” he said. “You’re always fighting the balance of how much is enough or too much. To be really good in 1 and 2, you’ll be really bad in 3 and 4.”

Because of the width of Turn 4, cars carry more speed into the front straightaway. That can lead to problems as they approach the first turn, where drivers will have to downshift — possibly twice.

Some believe the track was designed as it was to differentiate from the cookie cutter ovals around the country. Blair said he had heard it was the only way the project would fit into the land.

That tale is reminiscent of the story behind the tight turns at Darlington. At that track, the design of Turns 3 and 4 was the result of an agreement that construction of the facility would not infringe upon a fishing pond favored by the adjacent landowner.

Gateway also is different from many tracks in that it is shorter at 1¼ miles. The banking of the turns is considerably less than many at 11 degrees in the first two turns and nine degrees in the final pair of turns.

Most of this year’s Cup drivers have been on the track at Gateway in previous races in other series. They will have a chance to get reacquainted Friday during practice. For others, such as points leader Chase Elliott, it will be their first look.

“In the Cup Series, it’s hard because there’s nothing like St. Louis,” Wallace said. “But you do it a few times and you’ve got it.”