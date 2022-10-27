Gilliland to move program from Ford to Toyota

MOORESVILLE — David Gilliland will move his racing organization from Ford to Toyota next season and rebrand it as TRICON Garage, which will field entries in both the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series and ARCA Menards Series.

TRICON, formerly known as David Gilliland Racing, will run three full-time Toyota Tundras and one part-time entry beginning with next season's opener at Daytona International Speedway.

The name change is based on the words “tri” and “icon,” encompassing the partners in the organization and their plans to compete and win three titles — the driver, owner and manufacturer championships. The team is also involved in three different industries – racing, fabrication and transportation.

Gilliland previously fielded Toyotas from 2018-2019 and Tyler Ankrum won the team its first championship with the ARCA Menards Series East title.

TRICON effectively replaces Kyle Busch Motorsports, the flagship Toyota truck series program, when Busch moves to Chevrolet because of leaving Joe Gibbs Racing for Richard Childress Racing next season.

Toyota development driver Corey Heim will run for his first Truck Series championship next season in the No. 11 Toyota. Heim has made 15 starts this season and won at both Atlanta Motor Speedway and Gateway Motorsports Park. Tanner Gray will remain in the No. 15 as he runs his fourth full-time season for the team in 2023.

Taylor Gray will begin his championship run in the No. 17 at Circuit of The Americas in March because the 17-year-old is prohibited by NASCAR age restrictions to compete in the first three races of the season.

Gray has 12 career Truck starts with a best finish of sixth in Richmond Raceway in August. He has also raced in ARCA this season with multiple victories on the national, East and West tours.

The fourth truck, the No. 1 Tundra, will feature several drivers throughout the season on a part-time schedule.

Hailie Deegan has spent the last two seasons racing in the Truck Series for Gilliland, but as a Ford development driver, will not make the move to Toyota with the organization.