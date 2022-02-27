Ace propels Jimenez into share of Cologuard Classic lead

Tom Lehman tied for the lead at 6 under with a birdie on the par-5 17th, but failed to get up and down at No. 18 for a bogey to shoot 67. Woody Austin had seven birdies and Rod Pampling went bogey free to both shoot 67.

Chris DiMarco and Jerry Kelly were among six players at 68.

Reigning Charles Schwab Cup season champion Bernhard Langer had three birdies, but bogeyed No. 18 after hitting into the water on the par 4 to shoot 2-under 70. The 64-year-old struggled to get putts to fall in the desert a week after breaking his own mark as the oldest tour winner by going wire to wire at the Chubb Classic.

Langer is two wins behind Hale Irwin's PGA Tour Champions mark of 45.

An 11-time winner on the PGA Tour Champions, Jimenez followed up his win in Hawaii with a fifth in Florida last week. He had consecutive birdies on No. 2-3 and elated one of the biggest galleries at Tucson National when his tee shot at No. 7 took two hops and trickled into the hole.

Jimenez got up and down from a greenside bunker on the par-5 17th for birdie, then just missed a long birdie putt on No. 18 to remain tied with Sluman.