Berger in full control at Honda Classic

He needs to find something more.

Or more specifically, hope that Berger misplaces something.

"Obviously, you want to go out and catch him tomorrow, but I don't think you can go and catch anyone on this golf course," Lowry said. "You just need to do your thing and shoot the best score you can and hopefully it will be somewhere near good enough."

Andrew Kozan, Curtis Thompson, Billy Horschel and Kevin Streelman all shot 68s on Saturday, though in all four cases, that simply meant just getting to even par for the week and nowhere near Berger.

"It played a lot tougher today," Kitayama said.

There were hints that Berger might come back to the pack, starting from his first tee shot of the day when he pulled the ball into the left rough. The left rough awaited him on No. 4 as well, as did a greenside bunker on No. 7.

He saved par each time, and again on No. 10, when he two-putted from 65 feet to keep the card flawless. The only mistake came on the last, his lone bogey of the day.