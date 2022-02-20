Dustin Johnson sticking with the PGA Tour

LOS ANGELES — A proposed Saudi-financed rival golf league took a big hit Sunday morning when Dustin Johnson said he was "fully committed" to the PGA Tour.

Johnson added his name to a growing list of golf's top players who have said they are not interested in taking guaranteed riches from the "Super Golf League" that Greg Norman and his LIV Golf Investments are behind.

Each of the top eight players in the world who have been asked now have indicated they don't plan to sign up for the Saudi-backed league. That doesn't include some of golf's other marquee players who have said they are not interested, such as Brooks Koepka and Jordan Spieth.

Johnson, a two-time major champion who has spent more time at No. 1 in the world than any of the current players — he now is at No. 6 — had kept his intentions quiet over the last few months, leading to speculation he would join.

"I feel it is now time to put such speculation to rest. I am fully committed to the PGA Tour," he said.

Like some other players, Johnson said there are areas where the PGA Tour can "improve and evolve."