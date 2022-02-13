Fox wins Ras Al Khaimah Classic for biggest career title

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — Ryan Fox secured the biggest title of his career by winning the Ras Al Khaimah Classic by five shots on Sunday.

It was the 211th-ranked New Zealander's first victory in a 72-hole format on the European tour. His only other title was in a Super 6 tournament in 2019 that featured a six-hole knockout format following 54 holes of strokeplay.

Ross Fisher finished in second place after a closing 66 at Al Hamra Golf Club, the latest stop on the tour's "Desert Swing."

Green wins Vic Open title

BARWON HEADS, Australia — Former U.S. Women's PGA champion Hannah Green won the Vic Open by six shots after closing with a 1-under 71 on Sunday.

Green, who won the Women's PGA tournament on the LPGA Tour in 2019, returned from a three-month layoff to win her first professional title in Australia with a 13-under par total of 276 at the 13th Beach Golf Links.

She had bogeys on the second and seventh holes but carded three birdies over the last seven holes to extend her margin in blustery conditions.

Ryder aces wild 16th, Theegala holds lead