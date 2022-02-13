Fox wins Ras Al Khaimah Classic for biggest career title

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — Ryan Fox secured the biggest title of his career by winning the Ras Al Khaimah Classic by five shots on Sunday.
It was the 211th-ranked New Zealander's first victory in a 72-hole format on the European tour. His only other title was in a Super 6 tournament in 2019 that featured a six-hole knockout format following 54 holes of strokeplay.
Ross Fisher finished in second place after a closing 66 at Al Hamra Golf Club, the latest stop on the tour's "Desert Swing."
Green wins Vic Open title
BARWON HEADS, Australia — Former U.S. Women's PGA champion Hannah Green won the Vic Open by six shots after closing with a 1-under 71 on Sunday.
Green, who won the Women's PGA tournament on the LPGA Tour in 2019, returned from a three-month layoff to win her first professional title in Australia with a 13-under par total of 276 at the 13th Beach Golf Links.
She had bogeys on the second and seventh holes but carded three birdies over the last seven holes to extend her margin in blustery conditions.
Ryder aces wild 16th, Theegala holds lead
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Sam Ryder brought down the house with a hole-in-one on the stadium 16th hole Saturday in the WM Phoenix Open, where newcomer Sahith Theegala topped a leaderboard as crowded as the course.
Ryder's wedge shot on the 124-yard hole landed just right and short, bounced a couple of times, spun left and tumbled in. The rowdy fans on the 17,000-seat hole threw drinks in the air in celebration and littered the turf with bottles, cans and cups, leading to a roughly 15-minute delay.
With around 200,000 fans packing firm and fast TPC Scottsdale on another sunny, 80-degree day in the Valley of the Sun, Theegala overcame a double bogey on the par-4 second to shoot a 69.