Matsuyama rallies to win Sony in playoff

Matsuyama, who nearly swung out of his shoes with driver on the 18th in regulation knowing he might need eagle, went with a 3-wood in the playoff because Henley already was in a fairway bunker and would not be able to reach.

That left Matsuyama with another 3-wood, a perfect number for his high fade with a little breeze working from left-to-right off the Pacific Ocean.

He immediately held up his hand to shield the sun and never could find the ball. The roar told him all he needed to know.

Henley, after having to lay up out of the sand, sent his lob wedge from 85 yards bounding over the green and he made bogey. By then, it didn't matter.

Matsuyama tapped in his eagle putt for his second win this season on the PGA Tour. Both times, he finished with an eagle, only he needed this shot. His eagle at the Zozo Championship in Japan gave him a five-shot victory.

This was a two-man race all along, even if it looked to be a runaway at the turn.

Matsuyama made a pair of early birdies to get within one shot, and he had a big gallery by Honolulu standards, many of them yelling, "Sugoi!" after his two birdies — Japanese for "great."